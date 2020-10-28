Warangal (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): A local court in Warangal on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to a man Sanjay Kumar Yadav of Bihar, holding him guilty in the sensational case of killing nine persons, including a three-year-old boy in May this year.

The First Additional District and Sessions Judge K Jaya Kumar pronounced verdict in the case of nine gory killings committed on the intervening night of May 20 and 21 in Gorrekunta village of Geesukonda Mandal in Warangal district after hearing 67 witnesses.

Sanjay was accused of carrying out the nine killings to cover up the murder of a woman Rafeeka with whom he allegedly had an illegal relationship.

According to police, Sanjay had been living with Rafeeka, kin of Maksood whom he was acquainted with. He had assured Rafeeka of marrying her but Rafeeka later found out about Sanjay's closeness with her daughter too, following which she confronted him many times and threatened to go to the police.

On March 6, Sanjay murdered Rafeeka by throwing her from a running train on the pretext of taking her to meet his parents.

On May 20, Sanjay mixed up 60 sleeping pills in the food consumed by Maksood's family and three others. When all of them fell into deep sleep, Sanjay threw them into a nearby well.

The police said it had formed six teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage had helped to identify his movements and the police also took the help of Call Data Recordings (CDR).

The police had completed the investigation within a month and filed charge-sheet. (ANI)

