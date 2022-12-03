Barabanki, Dec 2 (PTI) One person was killed and three were injured after they were hit by a speeding ambulance in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

After hitting the four people, who were travelling on two motorcycles, the ambulance climbed onto a road divider and was badly damaged, they said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Being Equipped With Latest Ships To Protect Maritime Borders, Says Rajnath Singh.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan said two brothers travelling on a motorcycle were hit by the speeding ambulance. One of the brothers, Ayush Verma, died and the other was seriously injured.

A couple travelling on another motorcycle were also hit by the ambulance and were seriously injured, he said.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Maharashtra: 67-Year-Old Pune Man Found Positive.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, police rushed to the spot. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Narayan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)