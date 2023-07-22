Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Man Sagar lake here on Saturday, police said.

A rescue team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received. The lake has a depth of around 20 feet and the team fished out the body within half an hour, they said.

Also Read | 'Male' Gorilla Gives Birth at US Zoo Leaving Staff Members With Sweet Surprise.

Police said the body of Irfan, who hailed from Haryana, was shifted to the mortuary of SMS government hospital.

Efforts are on to ascertain the reason as to why he took the extreme step, they added.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Newly-Married Woman Found Dead in Hazaribag, Family Alleges Murder by In-Laws Over Dowry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)