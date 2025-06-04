Kaushambi (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) A 50-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday by consuming poison, a week after his son was sent to jail on charges of raping an 8-year-old girl, police said.

Rambabu Tiwari had publicly claimed that his son was falsely implicated in the rape case due to an ongoing land dispute with the village head, Bhup Narayan, Circle Officer (CO) of Sirathu Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said.

Also Read | Nagpur Woman Sunita Jamgade, Who Crossed Into Pakistan for Love, Used Google Maps To Cross LoC: Report.

Based on a complaint lodged by Tiwari's family, an FIR has been registered against five individuals, including village head Bhup Narayan, his brother Vipin, and the father of the minor "rape victim" for allegedly abetting suicide, said the CO.

"The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Tiwari (50), a resident of Lohanda village. His son, Dhannu alias Siddharth, was accused of raping an 8-year-old girl from the same village, with a case registered against him on May 28, 2025. Police arrested Dhannu alias Siddharth on May 29, 2025, and subsequently sent him to judicial custody," the officer said.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Duped of INR 10.10 Lakh After 'Marrying' Man She Met on Matrimonial App in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

Tiwari allegedly consumed some poisonous substance. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Sirathu, where doctors declared him dead," said the CO.

Following his death, family members attempted to create a disturbance at the CHC, the officials said. CO Vishwakarma, along with the police force, reached the spot and pacified the agitated family, they said.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and Rambabu Tiwari's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)