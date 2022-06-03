New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A person living in the national capital's Mundka area died allegedly by suicide on Thursday evening after a rift with his wife.

On June 2, Delhi Police received a PCR call about a quarrel between a husband and wife in the Mundka area.

After getting the information, the police reached the spot of the incident wherein they found that a person named Sanjay, 54, had hanged himself to death.

The crime investigation team of the Delhi Police thoroughly inspected the site of the incident. Thereafter, the body of the deceased was shifted to Mortuary Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

During the preliminary enquiry, it has been found that the deceased was a government teacher who used to consume liquor and thereafter quarrel with his wife named Ritu.

The police have initiated legal action in the matter, though no foul play has been suspected over the death of the deceased.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, another incident of suicide was reported wherein a 41-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was allegedly depressed due to a strained relationship with his wife, police said on Thursday. Umesh Dhar Trivedi was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in east Uttam Nagar, they said.

A four-page suicide note claimed that his wife had gone to Switzerland with their children and had blocked him on social media. He took the extreme step on May 30, police said citing the suicide note.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

