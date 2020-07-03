Muzaffarnagar, Jul 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly killed himself by hanging from a tree in his fields in the Kakrouli area here, police said on Friday.

Ravi Kumar's body was found hanging from a tree Thursday evening in Chorawala village, Station House Officer, Kakrouli police station, Vijay Bahadur Singh said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Says UP Will Never Forget Martyred Policemen Who Discharged Duties With Unmatched Courage: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

In another incident, a newly married 28-year-old woman ended her life by hanging from the ceiling of her room in Mundhbhar village, police said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist, Who Killed CRPF Jawan, 6-Year-Old Boy at Anantnag's Bijbehara, Gunned Down by Security Forces in Srinagar.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is apparently said to be some family dispute, they said,

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)