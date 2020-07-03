Srinagar, July 3: A terrorist, who had killed Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Bijbehara, Anantnag and one 6-year-old boy, was neutralised by the security forces on Thursday night in an encounter at Srinagar. The terrorist has been identified as Zahid Dass. The operation was launched by Special Operation Group of J&K Police and the CRPF in Malbagh area of Srinagar.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “#Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yesterday's #encounter at #Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice.” In the encounter a CRPF jawan was martyred. Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Jawan Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Malbagh Encounter in Srinagar.

Tweet by Kashmir Zone Police:

On Tuesday, security forces killed in an encounter gunned down two other terrorists who were involved in the killing of the CRPF jawan and the six-year-old boy at Bijbehara. However, Dass managed to escape that time. On June 26, paramilitary jawan Shymal Kumar Dey and the child had lost their lives after the terrorists started firing indiscriminately on a CRPF picket and thereafter fled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).