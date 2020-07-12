Visakhapatnam, July 12: A man of Kotturu village in Anakapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam has allegedly died by suicide after losing money in online gambling.

According to his friends, 24-years-old Doddi Venkata Aravind died after losing money in online gambling. However, Police is yet to ascertain the cause of death.

Also Read | Monsoon Session of Parliament Will Be Held Certainly, Govt Will Take All Precautions, Says Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

"This noon at around 1 pm (July 11), one Bhavani reported to us that her son Doddi Venkata Aravind (24), has committed suicide by hanging himself at their house," said Sub-inspector Chakradhar Rao.

"We think he might have committed suicide due to financial or any other problems. Full details will be known in the investigation. Whether he had lost in online gambling, we don't know the details," he added.

Also Read | Sundar Pichai 48th Birthday: Net Worth and Salary Details of Google and Alphabet CEO.

The police have filed a case and an investigation is underway. DV Aravind worked as a junior engineer in a private mining company at Rayagada, Odisha. He came to his mother's place three days ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)