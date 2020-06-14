Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Man Dies Onboard Lagos-Mumbai Flight, Air India Claims Death Due to Natural Causes

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 08:23 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Man Dies Onboard Lagos-Mumbai Flight, Air India Claims Death Due to Natural Causes

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A passenger who was travelling from Lagos to Mumbai in an Air India flight allegedly passed away due to natural causes on Sunday, Air India official said.

The male passenger was declared dead on board by the doctor who attended him.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

"A male passenger aboard Lagos to Mumbai flight passed away today due to natural causes. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor," Air India official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement