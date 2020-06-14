India News | Man Dies Onboard Lagos-Mumbai Flight, Air India Claims Death Due to Natural Causes

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A passenger who was travelling from Lagos to Mumbai in an Air India flight allegedly passed away due to natural causes on Sunday, Air India official said.

The male passenger was declared dead on board by the doctor who attended him.

"A male passenger aboard Lagos to Mumbai flight passed away today due to natural causes. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor," Air India official said. (ANI)

