Etah (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A man died under mysterious circumstances in the Malvan area here on Friday, police said.

The deceased's relatives created a ruckus and blocked a road alleging that he was killed by in-laws when he had gone to bring his wife.

Also Read | Terror Threat To Mumbai Turns Out a Hoax; Man Arrested for Making Fake Call About Pakistani Terrorists Entering City.

Police said Devendra Rathore (25), a resident of Rampur Ghanshyam village in the Kotwali Dehat area of Etah district, shot himself dead after he had gone to his in-laws' house in Saunhar village.

The in-laws rushed Rathore to Etah Medical College after he shot at himself where doctors declared him as brought dead, they said.

Also Read | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says Branding Everyone 'Anti-Nationals' a Dangerous Trend.

After learning about the incident, the relatives of the deceased reached Saunhar and accused Devendra's in-laws of killing him.

They placed the body on GT Road and blocked it. They also engaged in a scuffle with the policemen who tried to remove the body from the road. The blockade was removed only after the police assurance of swift action in the matter.

Circle Officer, Sakit, Sunderlal Mishra said Rathore was married on May 5 last year and his wife had gone to her parents' home a few days ago. The relationship between the couple was not good, he added.

On the basis of information received from the family members that Devendra had gone to his in-laws' village to bring back his wife and when the in-laws detested it, a dispute between the two sides ensued following which Devendra shot at himself to end his life, he said.

Mishra said police are probing the allegations of both sides.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)