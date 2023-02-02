New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The family of a 50-year-old man who was declared brain dead at AIIMS here, donated his organs, offering fresh lease of life to four patients.

According to an official statement, Bijender Sharma's organs were donated to recipients through the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Sharma's heart was transplanted in a patient at Fortis Escorts while his liver was transplanted at the ILBS Hospital. His kidneys were transplanted in two patients in AIIMS, Delhi, and the Army Hospital (Research And Referral), the statement said.

His corneas have been banked at the National Eye Bank in AIIMS, it said.

Sharma, a furniture designer was on his way back home from work on January 30 when he met with a road traffic accident in Faridabad, the statement from AIIMS said, adding that he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sharma's son tried reaching him over phone when he was being unusually late to reach home. He was shocked when, instead of his father, a stranger picked his call and informed him about the accident, it said.

The patient was brought to AllMS Trauma Centre on January 31 early with severe head injury and he was declared brain dead on the same day, it said.

On being informed about organ donation, Sharma's family agreed to it unanimously, it said.

"My father was a very kind hearted and social human being. We lost him in a very unfortunate way and it's our wish that his organs impart life to others who are ailing. He helped everyone when he was alive and he is doing the same when he is parting," the statement quoting Sharma's son Mithlesh said.

Dr Aart Vij, Head of Organ Retreival Banking Organisation, AIIMS said it is very tough on the family to decide for organ donation in such unfortunate incidents when they are in a state of shock and are yet to come to terms with their loss.

"It is very crucial that the retrieved organs reach the recipients in various hospitals safely within the time frame. With the help of DCP Traffic, New Delhi, ORBO co-ordinated the green corridor, which ensures rapid transit of organs to various hospitals in different parts of Delhi during the peak traffic hours of morning" said Dr Vij.

