Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was nabbed from Varanasi on Sunday for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based dairy shop owner of Rs 10.5 lakh under the pretext of providing his son with a job in ONGC, a police official said.

The official said the accused, identified as Rajesh Jaiswar, used to visit the shop of the victim in Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai and they knew each other.

"The milk vendor once told Jaiswar that his son was jobless and sought his help. Jaiswar demanded Rs 10.5 lakh from the victim promising a job for his son in ONGC in Mumbai. Subsequently, the victim transferred the money," he said.

Later, the victim realised that he was cheated after Jaiswar stopped taking his calls and didn't repay Rs 10.50 lakh.

After an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code for cheating and breach of trust, police formed a special team which picked up Jaiswar from Varanasi.

