New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old security guard and eight goats were allegedly electrocuted in the aftermath of rains here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in southeast Delhi's Jasola Vihar area on Sunday night.

The goats, bought by the residents of a DDA colony in Jasola Vihar for the upcoming festival of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, were kept under a makeshift shed when some high-tension electric wires fell on them during heavy rains.

Hemant Kuntal, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, who was hired to guard the animals, tried to save them but lost his life instead, a senior police officer said, adding the case was being investigated.

The police were informed about the deaths around 6 am on Monday.

Kuntal's body was handed over to his relatives after postmortem, the officer said, adding the autopsy of goats was being conducted at Animal Hospital in Madanpur Khadar.

A case was registered under Sections 289 (negligent conduct w.r.t animals), 337 (act endangering life) and 304 A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sarita Vihar police station against unknown persons, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)