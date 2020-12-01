Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a high tension wire at Sikanderpur village in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday evening when the victim, Ahmed, was working in a jaggery-making unit, they said.

Also Read | Bilkis Dadi of Shaheen Bagh Protest Detained After She Reached Singhu Border to Join Farmers’ Agitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)