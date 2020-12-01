New Delhi, December 1: The 82-year-old Bilkis Dadi, the icon of Shaheen Bagh protest, was detained by Delhi police on Tuesday as she reached the Singhu Border in the national capital to join the ongoing farmers' protest. Earlier in the day, Bilkis Dadi had extended support to the farmer's protest against the Centre's three agriculture-related laws.

The 82-year-old woman had said that she would go to Nirankari ground in Burari to join the farmers' protest. Bilkis Dadi had stated, "We are daughters of farmers, we will go to support farmers' protest today. We will raise our voice and the government should listen to us."

Visuals of Bilkis Dadi Being Detained by Delhi Police:

Delhi: Police detain Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi who reached Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) to join farmers' protest. https://t.co/UTnTit1oso pic.twitter.com/34lCCtXy5u — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

She was the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment. In September, TIME magazine included Bilkis in its list of "The 100 Most Influential People of 2020". The Shaheen Bagh protest went on for 101 days.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states are protesting against the farm laws. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. A meeting between leaders of farmers and ministers was underway.

