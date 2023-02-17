Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was found dead inside his car parked outside a private hospital here on Friday, police said. The man was found sitting, dead, in the driver seat by the security guards of the hospital, they said.

He was identified as Harshvardhan, a resident of Shalimar Garden colony of Sahibabad, by his father Sarvesh Prasad, ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Harshvardhan had gone to Delhi Thursday around 8.00 pm leaving his mobile behind at his residence. He did not return home the night.

Due to some family dispute, he consumed some type of poison in his car and committed suicide. Police are probing the case from different angles, ACP Singh said.

Harshvardhan is survived by his wife Poonam and two children.

