New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A man who was found injured at Hindon canal bridge in east Dehi's Gazipur died during treatment at a hospital here on Tuesday, police said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that a murder case has been registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said they received information at the Ghazipur police station on Monday that a man in an injured condition was lying at Hindon canal bridge.

A police team immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, she said.

The victim remained unconscious and was later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, the officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Ghazipur police station.

"The victim was operated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), but on Tuesday, at about 3 am, he succumbed to injuries. Subsequently, section 302 of IPC has been added to the FIR. Efforts are on to identify the deceased and nab the culprit," the DCP added.

