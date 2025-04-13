Pune, Apr 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old man from Maharashtra's Pune district has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a distant relative, who was a minor, an official said on Sunday.

The 17-year-old victim from Khed tehsil left home on Thursday, saying she was going for her classes. But she did not return, prompting her family to file a missing person complaint.

The girl's body with injury marks was found in a water tank near the Bhima river the next day, the official said.

CCTV footage showed the teenager travelling in the car of a distant relative.

“The relative was tracked down and detained. Our investigation ascertained that he raped and killed the minor,” the official said.

The Khed police arrested the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A court has remanded the accused in police custody for nine days, the official added.

