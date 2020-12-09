Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man from Uttar Pradesh to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the city in 2018.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala, found the 26-year-old man, a painter, guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo 20 years RI.

Besides, a total fine of Rs 12,000 was slapped on him. According to prosecution, on May 27, 2018 the girl had gone to a grocery store close to her relative's house, when the accused saw the victim and took her to his room.

As the girl did not return, her mother went to the shop, where she was told that the victim was abducted by the man.

The woman went to the accused's house along with her elder brother and found her daughter crying, while the accused fled.

The girl told her mother that she was sexually assaulted, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested.PTI VVK

