Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing another man near the Kondhwa police station limits in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Monday.

The man was hacked to death by two on-record criminals near the Kondhwa crematorium.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials US President Donald Trump, Discusses 'Mutually Beneficial' Ties.

As per the police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 pm.

The deceased and the accused were known to each other and were consuming alcohol when a heated argument broke out between the accused Barish alias Barya Sanjay Khude (age 21 resident of Talim Chowk, Kondhwa), Akash Shubash Mankar (age 23, Resident of Gokul nagar, Pune) and the deceased Mallesh Kupendra Koli (age 32 resident of Gokul nagar, Pune).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Ram Temple Witnesses Surge of Devotees on Republic Day, With Over 25 Lakh People Visiting Mandir.

According to the police, the dispute took a violent turn when Khude and Mankar allegedly assaulted Koli with a cement block and sticks resulting in his death.

The Kondhwa police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered under sections 103(1), and 3(5) of the BNS. Further investigation is carried out by Police Sub Inspector Gavde of the Kondhwa police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde stated, "The murder was a result of a dispute while drinking between friends, the accused are on record criminals. We have arrested the accused and further probe is underway."

More updates on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)