Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging due to harassment by her alcoholic husband in Santacruz area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Sapna Bind was found hanging in her house in Kapoor Basti on Monday, following which her husband Mahadeo Bhind was arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Mahadeo and Sapna got married in 2023 in Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR stated that Mahadeo used to beat Sapna after getting drunk. Her family members shifted the couple to Mumbai and even arranged a job for Mahadeo.

However, fed up with daily beatings, Sapna hanged herself on Monday, her family members alleged.

The incident came to light after Sapna's neighbour informed her family members.

Police are investigating the case.

