Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a woman here over a monetary dispute, police said.

The woman's body was found in the flat in the morning. Madhuban BapuDham police have arrested a co-worker of the woman who had a tailoring shop in the colony.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Awaneesh Kumar told PTI that the woman and her husband were living separately for the past year.

Based on the electronic surveillance, Manoj was arrested a few hours later. He has confessed to killing the woman following a monetary dispute, the DSP said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem. PTI

