Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his sister-in-law after she resisted his rape attempt in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was brought to sub-district hospital Pampore in an unconscious state on Sunday but she was declared brought dead by the doctors there, a police spokesman said.

“Since the cause of her death prima facie appeared to be suspicious, police after completion of medico legal procedure initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC to ascertain the cause of the death,” he said.

He said during investigation, several family members, including the husband of the deceased, were called for questioning.

“After questioning of some of the relatives of the victim, the investigating team zeroed in on a man -- the brother-in-law of the deceased. After sustained questioning, he confessed about his involvement in the murder of his sister-in-law,” the spokesman said.

He said the man revealed that his sister-in-law was alone at home on Sunday and he tried to take advantage of the situation to exploit her sexually.

“However, the deceased strongly resisted this and raised hue and cry. Although, he tried to pacify her initially, he strangulated her to death when she continuously called for help, and fled the spot,” the spokesman added.

The man accompanied the victim when she was taken to the hospital so that no one would suspect his involvement in the murder, he said.

