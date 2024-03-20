Bhind, Mar 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Police seized 818 gram smack estimated to cost Rs 80 lakh from a 32-year-old man in Bhind district while he was trying to cross a checkpost on the Uttar Pradesh-MP border, an officer said on Wednesday.

Police have tightened security in border areas ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to check the flow of drugs and illicit cash.

The smack was seized on Tuesday from a man identified as Anil, who hails from Badaun, at the checkpost in Barhi area on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on a tip-off, said Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav.

"Police spotted a man getting down from a car at a distance and trying to cross the check post on foot. He tried to run away after seeing the police, but was nabbed," Yadav said.

Anil, who hails from Badaun in UP, was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the police officer added.

