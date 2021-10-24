Kota (Raj), Oct 24 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by Jhalawar police for allegedly raping an elderly woman, police said.

According to police, the 63-year-old woman was on the way to her house on Jaitakhedi road on Saturday when the accused forcibly took her to a nearby deserted field and raped her, and later fled the place.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Burari, Arrested.

A complaint was filed by the woman at the Pedawa Police Station against Ranga alias Durgalal Dholi following which an FIR was registered, Ramnarayan, SHO, Padawa police station said.

Ranga was later arrested, police added.

Also Read | REET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Answer Keys, Raise Objections Online at reetbser21.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)