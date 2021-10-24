New Delhi, October 24: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the answer key of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 for level I and level II question papers. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website at reetbser21.com. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key for REET 2021 and raise objection for the same through the official website. Click Here For Direct Link to REET 2021 Answer Key Level I.

Candidates should note that they can raise the objection till October 26 mid night with due payment of a fee of Rs 300 per question, according to the notification in this regard. Any objection can be submitted through the official website in online mode only. Notably, objections submitted without proper proof will be rejected by the board. Scroll down to know how to check the answer key. Click Here For Direct Link to REET 2021 Answer Key Level II.

Here Is How To Check The Answer Key:

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com

On the home page click on the link for answer key for level I and II under 'Important Download' section

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Candidates can raise objections by visiting the official website and clicking on the 'Objection for REET Answer Key' link for level I and level II available on the homepage under 'Application Form' section till the midnight on October 26. The result for REET 2021 is expected to be released by the board soon.

