New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A 33-year-old man has been arrested from Mumbai for allegedly smuggling out of India over 5,000 mobile phones stolen by gangs based in Delhi-NCR, police said on Friday.

Hasam Rahis Qureshi, a native of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, used to send the stolen mobile phones through his contacts to dealers in Bangladesh, Bangkok and Sudan, they said.

He had been living in Mumbai for the last 19 years, police said.

He came under the scanner after a team of special staff of Delhi Police's southwest district recently busted an interstate gang and arrested four men who dealt in purchasing and disposing off stolen mobile phones to their counterpart in Mumbai, police said.

The gang told the police that all the mobile phones they purchased from snatchers and a gang based in Haryana's Mewati were sold to Hasam, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said on July 13, a team of special staff was sent to Mumbai and Hasam was arrested.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he came in contact with a resident of Firozabad named Md Aleem about a year back and started receiving mobile phones stolen by Mewat-based gang from him through courier.

"He further sent these stolen mobile phones to his counterpart named Ayan in Bangladesh by courier via Agartala (Tripura) through carriers at the border," he said.

"He received money through hawala in lieu of those stolen mobile phones and after deducting his commission further transferred the amount into the account of various stolen mobile phone dealers, he added.

In last six months, around Rs 35 lakhs was deposited by him to Md Aleem's bank account, Singh said.

The police have recovered 12 courier receipts of stolen mobile phones consignment sent to Agartala and Malda in West Bengal, they said.

