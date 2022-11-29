Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly stalking and harassing a minor girl, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said that one of the accused, identified as Salman Qureshi, has been arrested and his luxury car has also been seized.

The minor girl had gone to coaching and was returning home with her friend when the accused along with his accomplice started following and waving at them.

Later, they intercepted the girl and one of them put a currency note with his mobile number written on it in her bag, and fled from the area, the girl alleged in her complaint.

The minor later reached home, informed her parents about the incident, and showed them the currency note with the accused's number written on it.

The girl's parents immediately reached a nearby police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under IPC section 354 (D) (1) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused at Amboli Police station.

"One of the accused, identified as Salman, has been caught, and his four-wheeler has also been seized," the police said while adding that a hunt to arrest the other accused was on. (ANI)

