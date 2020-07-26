Nagpur, Jul 26 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break open an ATM of a bank in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

The accused was identified as Nikhilesh alias Nippo Santosh Uke, a resident of Sham Nagar locality in the city, police said.

"He tried to break open the ATM of Punjab National Bank, but failed to do so. A sanitation worker later noticed the damaged ATM and alerted a bank official, who reported about it to the police," an official said.

"The police then went through the CCTV footage. Based on it, Uke was arrested from his house on Friday," he said.

An offence was registered against him.

