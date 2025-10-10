Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Mangaluru City Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly promoting the activities of the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), on social media, as stated by the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner's press release

The accused, identified as Sayyed Ibrahim Thangal, a resident of Ramakunja village in Uppinanagandi, was apprehended near Urwa Store in Mangaluru city on October 9.

According to the police press release, a case (Crime No. 113/2025) has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) was declared an unlawful association by the Central Government on September 28, 2022.

Police said that on October 9, the accused allegedly posted content supporting the banned organisation on a WhatsApp group. The post was reportedly aimed at promoting PFI's ideology and created a sense of public panic by displaying criminal force.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), the case was registered, and the accused's mobile phone was seized for forensic examination.

Following his arrest, Sayyed Ibrahim Thangal was produced before the 49th Additional Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-50) and Special Court for NIA Cases in Bengaluru on October 10. The court has remanded him to judicial custody till October 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) recently unearthed a fake document racket linked to bail proceedings and apprehended several accused involved in the operation. According to officials, the accused were found using forged Aadhar cards and pahani documents as sureties in court to secure bail for individuals arrested in criminal cases. Acting on a tip-off received on September 9, the CCB launched an investigation and unearthed the racket.

"Several individuals have been arrested for their involvement in a fake document racket. The individuals are accused of using fake Aadhar cards and Pahani documents to act as sureties in court for bail proceedings. The operation began on September 9, 2025, when the CCB received a tip about individuals creating and using fake documents to obtain bail for those arrested in criminal cases," Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy told reporters. (ANI)

