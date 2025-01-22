Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a man after seizing ambergris, or whale vomit, valued at Rs 5 crore from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and its trade is illegal. It is often called “floating gold” due to the immense price it fetches in the international markets for its use in luxury perfumes.

Acting on a tip, a crime unit team maintained vigil in Rabodi area on Monday and apprehended the 53-year-old man on the basis of suspicion, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad said.

The police recovered 5.48 kg of ambergris, valued at Rs 5 crore, from his possession, the official said.

The accused, identified as Niteen Mutanna Morelu, hailing from Pune, was arrested and booked under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it.

