Bahraich (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his two sons died on Friday when a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway here, police said.

The victims were identified as Narsingh and his sons Magan and Shivam, SHO O P Chauhan said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

Narsingh was declared brought dead at a hospital, while his sons succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)