New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): A man died after being hit by a car in the Baba Haridas Nagar area of Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Rattan Lal (52), who is a worker in Delhi Jal Board. Rattan was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that the suspect driver had been identified as Umesh (56), but as per the complainant, his son was driving the car during the time of the accident.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

