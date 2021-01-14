Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was injured after a sharp kite string slashed his throat in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, police said.

Kite-flying is popular on the festival of Makar Sankranti, but using razor-sharp manja (string), which is sometimes coated with crushed glass, is prohibited.

The incident took place at Jalgaon Neur village in Yeola tehsil when the man was walking through the fields, an official said.

He got entangled in the string of a falling kite and suffered a cut on the neck, the official said.

In Ahmednagar district, police registered at least five cases against the sellers of sharp manja.

Nagpur police raided a godown in Yawatmal district and seized at least 285 spindles of banned manja.

