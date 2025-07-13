Medininagar, Jul 13 (PTI) One of the four persons, who were injured during a clash between two groups over a Muharram procession route in Jharkhand's Palamu district last week, died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.

Of the four injured in the clash in Palhe village under the Patan police station limits on July 6, one succumbed to his injuries this afternoon while three others are undergoing treatment at the hospital, DIG (Palamu range) Naushad Alam told PTI.

The police will incorporate relevant sections of murder in the FIR that had been registered following the incident, the officer said.

The district administration had clamped prohibitory orders in the area following the clash.

