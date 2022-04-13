Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): A civilian who was injured in a terrorist attack at Pombay Kamprim area of Kulgam district died at a hospital on Wednesday, police said.

The police have assured thorough investigation into the case and stern action against the terrorist.

"Civilian Satish Kumar, a resident of Kakran, Kulgam succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved terrorists is in progress," tweeted the Kashmir police.

After the attack, the police have cordoned off the area restricting the entry of any civilian. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

