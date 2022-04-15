Jalpaiguri (WB), Apr 15 (PTI) A 42-year-old man jumped into the Teesta river from a bridge in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday, killing himself, police said.

The incident happened at Teesta Bridge area in Maynaguri police station limits, they said.

Santosh Kumar Shah (42), the deceased, was a resident of Mallaguri in Siliguri.

Fishermen tried to rescue the man after he plunged into the river but were unsuccessful. The police later recovered the body and informed his family.

The reason behind his death by suicide is yet to be known, police said.

