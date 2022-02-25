Ghaziabad, Feb 25 (PTI) A man here committed suicide after killing his two-year-old daughter following an altercation with his wife, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Vijaynagar area after Amit, who worked as a salesman at a petrol pump, returned home and had a heated argument with his wife Shivani over finances.

He, along with his wife and daughter, slept in their room.

In the morning, when Shivani woke up, she found Amit and their daughter Bhoomika hanging with a rope, Circle Officer (City-1) Swatantra Singh said, adding that they had married three years ago.

Police said the victim's wife said they were facing a financial crisis due to Amit's spending on liquor.

Shivani told police that Amit was pressuring her to search for a job to increase their income.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)