India News | Man Killed After Bike Collides with Pickup Truck in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck in Kushinagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Vishunpura police station on the Dudahi-Seorahi road on Wednesday night when Dharmdev Mehta, a resident of Gopalganj in neighbouring Bihar, was returning home from Padrauna.

He was taken to the Dudahi Community Health Centre (CHC), but was referred to a medical college. He died on the way to the hospital, police said.

