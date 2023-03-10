New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was killed after a shanty caught fire in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area early Friday, officials said.

They said a call about a fire incident was received around 2 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | OBC Reservation: Panel on Quota for Other Backward Classes in Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections Submits Report to CM Yogi Adityanath.

The blaze was brought under control around 2.25 am, the fire officials said, adding a charred body of an elderly man was recovered from a shanty.

The deceased was identified as Nilothilal Bhati, the officials said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Government Launches Crackdown Against Mafia, Criminals in Uttar Pradesh; CBI Tightens Noose on Atiq Ahmed's Shooter Abdul Qavi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)