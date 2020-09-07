Banihal/Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed on Monday when a private passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-feet deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Bagna village, allegedly took away the SUV of Farooq Ahmad who had parked it on a link road outside his Alsi village Sunday night, a police official said.

On seeing his vehicle missing in the morning, Ahmad was on way to lodge a police complaint when he came to know that the SUV had met with an accident ahead of the parking point on the same road in the early hours, the official said.

He said the rescuers found the body of Singh from the damaged vehicle.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the official said.

