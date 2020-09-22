Sambhal (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed allegedly by his younger brother over some dispute here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Davdhara village in Gunnaur area, they said.

The victim, identified as Prem, was beaten by his brother Yogendra while they were working in their agricultural field, police said.

Prem was rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment, they said.

The accused fled after the incident and efforts are being made to arrest him, police said.

