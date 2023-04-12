Body of a man trampled to death by a herd of elephants being taken for post mortem in Assam's Goalpara (Photo/ANI)

Goalpara (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): A man was allegedly trampled to death after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Dhamar village under the Lakhipur forest range office on Tuesday night.

Dhruba Dutta, forest range officer of Lakhipur told ANI over the phone that, the person died after being attacked by wild elephants in the area.

"A herd of around 35 wild elephants are roaming in the area for the last few days," Dhruba Dutta said.

The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Anuwar Hussain.

A relative of the deceased person said that a herd of wild elephants attacked the person when he was returning home after fishing in a water body.

"We suspect that my father-in-law didn't see the wild elephants. Later we recovered the body," the relative of the deceased person said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

On April 8 late evening, a person was injured after being attacked by wild elephants at the Gaurnagar Salbari area under Lakhipur Forest Range Office in Goalpara district.

In December 2022, two people were killed after being attacked by wild elephants in Assam's Charaideo district.

The incident occurred at the Manjusri tea estate near Sonari in the Charaideo district.

According to forest officials, the wild elephants had also damaged several houses.

Haidar Ali, a forest official of Sonari had told ANI that, two people were killed after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants who entered the area in search of food.

"The herd of wild elephants came out from a nearby reserve forest area," the forest official had said.

Earlier, on December 15, at least three persons, including a child, were killed and two others injured after they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants in the Goalpara district. Two vehicles were also damaged by the elephants. The incident took place on the Lakhipur-Agia road of the Lakhipur forest range.

On December 7, one person was killed after he was attacked by wild elephants and one tusker was electrocuted in the Goalpara district. (ANI)

