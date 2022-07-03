Baghpat, Jul 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer here was killed with his throat slit using a sharp-edged weapon, police said here Sunday.

SHO of Balaini police station Virjaram said the deceased has been identified as Shyamveer, a resident of Mavikala village.

Also Read | Jagannath Puri Yatra 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Adds Puri Yatra Under Its Free Pilgrimage Scheme.

He said the incident happened Saturday night when Shyamveer was sleeping near his cattle shed. Another person named Shakeel was also sleeping in the shed on a different cot, he added.

Around 1.30 am, Shakeel ran to inform Shyamveer's family members that he was injured, the SHO said.

Also Read | BJP Failed To Find Shortcomings of AAP's Delhi Model: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

As the family arrived at the spot, they saw that Shyamveer's throat was slit, police said, citing a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased.

Injury marks were found on his body.

Shyamveer succumbed to his injuries on the way to Meerut for treatment, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, police said, adding that some villagers inclduing Shakeel have been detained for interrogation.

The family members of the farmer said he had no enmity with anyone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)