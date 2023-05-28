Thrissur, May 27 (PTI) A 61-year-old man died when he was attacked by a wild boar in the front yard of his house here on Saturday, police said.

Rajeevan, a resident of Varavoor, was attacked by the animal around 4:30 pm while he was busy doing household chores, they said.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates PM Narendra Modi Ahead of New Sansad Bhavan Inauguration, Says 'A New Parliament Building for New India'.

"He was immediately shifted to the hospital but could not be saved," a police official told PTI.

The incident comes days after three people were killed in separate gaur attacks in Kottayam and Kollam districts.

Also Read | Damodar Mauzo, Goan Writer, Conferred With 57th Jnanpith Award by Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)