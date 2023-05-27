Panaji, May 27: Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday bestowed the Jnanpith Award to noted writer from the coastal state, Damodar Mauzo, at a function in the Raj Bhavan here. The 57th Jnanpith Award ceremony was graced by legendary poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar.

Damodar Mauzo is a novelist, short story writer, critic, and scriptwriter from Goa. He has several published works to his credit in Konkani and English. 'Karmelin', his Konkani novel that bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award in 1983. Nobel Laureate, Booker Prize Winners, Jnanpith Awardees to Attend 'MBIFL 2023'.

Goan Writer Damodar Mauzo Conferred With Jnanpith Award

Great Moment for all of us Bhai - Damodar Mauzo our beloved friend and one of the most eminent and important voices in Indian Literature being honoured by #jnanpith award ! 💐💐💐🎉🎉🎉 I’m fortunate to be there to witness this joyous and proud moment.. pic.twitter.com/iOxdCAlHQd — Sanjeev khandekar ‏سنجیو کھنڈیکر संजीव खांडेकर (@Chemburstudio) May 27, 2023

"This unique award appreciates and recognizes all the different strands and hues of our composite cultural fabric. Over the last six decades, the award has established itself as a very prestigious honour recognising the best of literary talent in the different languages of India," Pillai said while speaking on the occasion. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confers Jnanpith Award to Assamese Poet Nilmani Phookan.

"I would like to urge the younger generation particularly to deeply delve into our Indian classical literature which will go a long way in our efforts at nation building," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2023 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).