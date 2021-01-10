Bahraich (UP, Jan 10 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was allegedly murdered using a shovel in Khairighat police station area here on suspicion of being in an illicit relationship, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against four persons in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday night, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said, "Omprakash Nishad (42) of Gaura village was killed by four persons of the same village using a shovel last night on suspicion of being in an illicit relationship."

On a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, a case has been registered against four persons, he added.

The body was sent for a post-mortem, and police teams have been formed to nab the accused, the ASP said.

