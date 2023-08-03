Saharanpur (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed and his wife seriously injured when their car dashed against a tree in this district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Nandpur village, they said.

Chandrapal was travelling in a car with his wife on Wednesday evening, when the vehicle lost control and overturned after hitting a tree near Nandpur, leaving the couple badly injured.

The local people pulled the couple from under the car and sent them to hospital where the doctors declared him dead, SP (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

Chandrapal's wife was referred to another medical centre for treatment, while his body has been sent for postmortem, the SP added.

