Shahjahanpur (UP), May 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed here in Sahvaj Nagar village over an alleged love affair, police said Tuesday.

Kaushal alias Mangal, from Sahvaj Nagar village, was called from his house by Santosh, a resident of the same village, on Monday afternoon. However, Kaushal didn't return home late into the night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

He added that the villagers then informed Kaushal's family about him lying on the road outside the village with several slashes on his chest.

The police immediately rushed Kaushal to the Government Medical College where the doctors declared him dead.

Initial inquiry indicated the slashes on his chest were made by a sharp weapon, Dwivedi said, adding that according to the villagers, Kaushal was having an affair with Santosh's sister.

Police have registered a case of murder against two persons: Santosh, who has been detained for questioning and Puttu Lal, the uncle of Santosh's friend.

Kaushal's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

