Etah (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A man stabbed to death his brother and sister-in-law apprehending that his mother would give them her property, police said on Tuesday.

Jitendra alias Titu (25) and his wife Preeti (24) were killed and their three-year-old son sustained injuries in the attack near Srikara village of Dehat Kotwali on Monday, they said.

Jitendra's brother Pankaj and his accomplice Pravinder were involved in the killing and both of them were arrested, police said.

Pankaj felt that his mother was more inclined towards his brother and suspected that she may give her share of 7 bighas of land to him due to which he planned the killing, they said.

